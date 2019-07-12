Rosaviatsiya to continue to support PD-14 aircraft engine programme for MC-21

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) Head Aleksandr Neradko stated (11-Jul-2019) Rosaviatsiya will continue to support the PD-14 engine project during certification activities in Russia and EASA validation. Mr Neradko said Rosaviatsiya expects the engine will be used not only to power Irkut MC-21 aircraft, but also as a basis for a line of engines with a range of thrusts. Mr Neradko added: "We are all waiting for the new aircraft MC-21 to be equipped with our native PD-14 engine. In 2018 the engine successfully completed certification and now work to perfect it is continuing, and it will continue for as long as PD-14 is in service". [more - original PR - Russian]