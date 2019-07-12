Become a CAPA Member
Loading
12-Jul-2019 8:50 AM

Rosaviatsiya to continue to support PD-14 aircraft engine programme for MC-21

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) Head Aleksandr Neradko stated (11-Jul-2019) Rosaviatsiya will continue to support the PD-14 engine project during certification activities in Russia and EASA validation. Mr Neradko said Rosaviatsiya expects the engine will be used not only to power Irkut MC-21 aircraft, but also as a basis for a line of engines with a range of thrusts. Mr Neradko added: "We are all waiting for the new aircraft MC-21 to be equipped with our native PD-14 engine. In 2018 the engine successfully completed certification and now work to perfect it is continuing, and it will continue for as long as PD-14 is in service". [more - original PR - Russian]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More