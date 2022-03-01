Become a CAPA Member
Rosaviatsiya restricts air services from 36 countries

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) restricted (28-Feb-2022) air services of carriers from 36 countries, in response to restrictions imposed on the operation of air services by Russian carriers. Affected countries include Austria, Albania, Anguilla, Belgium, Bulgaria, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Jersey, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and UK. Services from these countries can be operated with special permission from Rosaviatsiya and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. [more - original PR - Russian]

