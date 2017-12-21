Rosaviatsiya requires six carriers to reduce New Year 2017/2018 charter schedule

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) discovered (20-Dec-2017) discrepancies between the charter programme proposed by six carriers for the New Year 2017/2018 period and the fleets of the carriers. Rosaviatsiya considers the number of proposed services and actual fleet numbers will prevent the carriers from transporting passengers without impacting on time performance. As a result of the decision, Azur Air reduced its charter programme by 15% and Royal Flight by 5%. Rosaviatsiya also notified Nordwind Airlines, Saratov Airlines and Yakutia Airlines of the need to reduce their charter programmes by 30% and Pegas Fly (Ikar Airlines) to reduce its charter programme by 20%. [more - original PR - Russian]
21-Dec-2017 11:34 AM