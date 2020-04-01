Rosaviatsiya remains fully operational and prepared to cooperate with partners

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) announced (31-Mar-2020) plans to remain fully operational despite any restrictions and policies against the spread of coronavirus. Rosaviatsiya is ready to cooperate with its partners and other parties remotely, using different kinds of digital tools and remote connections. The physical contact or work in presence is operated only in exceptional circumstances, if such duties highly require such physical contact or work in presence. All foreign visits and/or oversight expertise is canceled or postponed until later in the year. [more - original PR]