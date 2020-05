Rosaviatsiya ready to review carriers' applications for nearly EUR300m in subsidies

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) announced (14-May-2020) its readiness to review carriers' subsidy applications in relation to the RUB23.4 billion (EUR294.3 million) allocated by the government to support airlines during the coronavirus pandemic. The subsidies are aimed at ensuring carriers remain operational and aviation personnel are maintained at a minimum 90% level compared to 01-Jan-2020. [more - original PR - Russian]