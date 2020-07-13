Rosaviatsiya in negotiations with selected foreign nations on resumption of air services

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) addressed (10-Jul-2020) the aeronautical authorities of a number of nations with proposals on and criteria for the mutual resumption of air services. Rosaviatsiya received confirmation of interest from certain nations and is clarifying requirements. The consultations are part of the first phase of work on the resumption of international services, targeting nations with favourable epidemiological conditions. [more - original PR - Russian]