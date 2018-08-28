28-Aug-2018 9:35 AM
Rosaviatsiya confirms pax up 7% in Jul-2018
Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported (27-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2018:
- Passengers: 12.8 million, +6.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 7.5 million, +7.8%;
- International: 5.3 million, +5.5%;
- Traffic (RPKs): 31,067.6 million, +6.3% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 14,514.2 million, +7.3%;
- International: 16,553.5 million, +5.5%;
- Load factor: 90.5%, -0.2ppts;
- Domestic: 90.5%, +0.8ppts;
- International: 90.6%, -0.9ppts;
- Cargo and mail volume: 97,227 tons, +2.6%;
- Domestic: 23,940 tons, +1.8%;
- International: 73,287 tons, +2.9% [more - original PR - Russian]