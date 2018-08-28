Become a CAPA Member
Loading
28-Aug-2018 9:35 AM

Rosaviatsiya confirms pax up 7% in Jul-2018

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported (27-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2018:

  • Passengers: 12.8 million, +6.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 7.5 million, +7.8%;
    • International: 5.3 million, +5.5%;
  • Traffic (RPKs): 31,067.6 million, +6.3% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 14,514.2 million, +7.3%;
    • International: 16,553.5 million, +5.5%;
  • Load factor: 90.5%, -0.2ppts;
    • Domestic: 90.5%, +0.8ppts;
    • International: 90.6%, -0.9ppts;
  • Cargo and mail volume: 97,227 tons, +2.6%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More