1-Mar-2018 9:42 AM
Rosaviatsiya confirms pax up 14% in Jan-2018
Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported (28-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:
- Passengers: 7.6 million, +14.2% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 4.6 million, +13.8%;
- International: 3.0 million, +15.0%;
- Traffic (RPKs): 19,611,45 million, +15.6%;
- Domestic: 8028.8 million, +12.7%;
- International: 11,582.5 million, +17.7%;
- Load factor: 79.6%, +2.1ppts;
- Domestic: 76.2%, +3.9ppts;
- International: 82.2, +0.5ppts;
- Cargo and mail volume: 84,236 tons, +8.6%;
- Domestic: 18,160 tons, +10.4%;
- International: 66,077 tons, +8.1%. [more - original PR - Russian]