1-Mar-2018 9:42 AM

Rosaviatsiya confirms pax up 14% in Jan-2018

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported (28-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

  • Passengers: 7.6 million, +14.2% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 4.6 million, +13.8%;
    • International: 3.0 million, +15.0%;
  • Traffic (RPKs): 19,611,45 million, +15.6%;
    • Domestic: 8028.8 million, +12.7%;
    • International: 11,582.5 million, +17.7%;
  • Load factor: 79.6%, +2.1ppts;
    • Domestic: 76.2%, +3.9ppts;
    • International: 82.2, +0.5ppts;
  • Cargo and mail volume: 84,236 tons, +8.6%;

