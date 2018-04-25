Loading
26-Apr-2018 9:40 AM

Rosaviatsiya confirms pax up 12% in 1Q2018

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported (25-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for 1Q2018:

  • Passengers: 22.1 million, +12.4% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 13.5 million, +10.8%;
    • International: 8.6 million, +15.0%;
  • Traffic (RPKs): 57,006.1 million, +14.3%;
    • Domestic: 23,519.4 million, +10.8%;
    • International: 33,486.7 million, +16.8%;
  • Load factor: 77.2%, -1.4ppts;
    • Domestic: 70.1%, -3.5ppts;
    • International: 83.0%, +0.3ppts;
  • Cargo and mail volume: 248,959 tons, -0.9%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More