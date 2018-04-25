26-Apr-2018 9:40 AM
Rosaviatsiya confirms pax up 12% in 1Q2018
Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported (25-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for 1Q2018:
- Passengers: 22.1 million, +12.4% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 13.5 million, +10.8%;
- International: 8.6 million, +15.0%;
- Traffic (RPKs): 57,006.1 million, +14.3%;
- Domestic: 23,519.4 million, +10.8%;
- International: 33,486.7 million, +16.8%;
- Load factor: 77.2%, -1.4ppts;
- Domestic: 70.1%, -3.5ppts;
- International: 83.0%, +0.3ppts;
- Cargo and mail volume: 248,959 tons, -0.9%;
- Domestic: 61,904 tons, +3.6%;
- International: 187,056 tons, -2.3%. [more - original PR - Russian]