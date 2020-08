Rosaviatsiya approves 78 carrier and 152 airport applications for subsidies

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) approved (03-Aug-2020) 78 applications from carriers to receive subsidies to the amount of RUB11.7 billion (EUR136.2 million) and 152 applications from airports to receive subsidies to the amount of RUB4.7 billion (EUR54.7 million). Subsidies are provided to partially compensate losses incurred due to the coronavirus outbreak by carriers from Feb-2020 to Jun-2020 and by airports in Apr-2020 and May-2020. Rosaviatsiya received 108 applications for subsidies from carriers since 14-May-2020 and 257 applications from airports. [more - original PR - Russian]