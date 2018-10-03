Romania's Civil Aviation Group acquires Air Moldova for EUR61m

Moldova's Public Property Agency (APP) announced (02-Oct-2018) Romania's Civil Aviation Group acquired Air Moldova for MDL1.2 billion (EUR61.4 million). RON50 million (EUR2.6) will be transferred to Moldova's Government and the remainder of proceeds will be used to pay the carrier's debt. The privatisation of the carrier is to ensure the prevention of its bankruptcy. Civil Aviation Group plans to develop Air Moldova's network and fleet, launching seven services by the end of 2019 and four in 2020. Operations to Canada, China and the US are scheduled to commence in 2021, with Chisinau International Airport to develop as an international hub. Air Moldova's fleet is to include 14 A319, A320 and Embraer 190 aircraft by 2021, with the number of pilots increasing from 180 in 2018 to 380 in 2021. [more - original PR - Romanian]