4-Sep-2018 3:52 PM
Romania pax up 7.5% to 9.9m in 1H2018
Romania
's National
Institute of Statistics reported (29-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights at Romanian airports in 1H2018:
- Passengers: 9.9 million, +7.5% year-on-year;
- Inbound: 5.0 million, +7.4%;
- Outbound: 4.9 million, +7.6%;
- Cargo and mail: 24,151 tonnes, +11.2%;
- Top five destination markets:
