7-Apr-2020 12:17 PM
Rolls-Royce: Widebody engine operating hours down 50% in Mar-2020
Rolls-Royce reported (06-Apr-2020) the following impacts of COVID-19 on its civil aerospace business activities:
- Engine flying hours: Widebody flying hours fell by approximately 25% year-on-year in 1Q2020, and approximately 50% in Mar-2020, with an expected further deterioration in Apr-2020 and beyond as airlines have grounded an increasing proportion of their fleets over the last few weeks;
- Production: Output of new widebody engines remained broadly stable, as airframe customers maintained production levels. Rolls-Royce is in "close communication" with customers and suppliers as it prepares for an anticipated reduction in engine delivery and MRO volumes;
- Aircraft on the ground (AOG): Actions to reduce AOG related to the technical issues on Trent 1000 engines have continued to deliver positive results, with a number of aircraft in the "mid-20s" on the ground at the end of Mar-2020. This was down from mid-30s at the end of Feb-2020. Sufficient overhauled engines have now been delivered to reduce AOG below 20 when all fitted to aircraft. Rolls-Royce expects to reduce this to single digits by the end of 2Q2020 and its MRO facilities are still operating, despite COVID-19 disruptions;
- Trent 1000: Engine fix design work remains on schedule to resolve the last remaining technical issue, a new high pressure turbine blade for the Trent 1000 TEN engine, with ground testing of the new blade progressing through 2Q2020. Rolls-Royce continues to expect the new design to be ready for incorporation into the fleet by the end of 1H2021. [more - original PR]