Become a CAPA Member
Loading
7-Apr-2020 12:17 PM

Rolls-Royce: Widebody engine operating hours down 50% in Mar-2020

Rolls-Royce reported (06-Apr-2020) the following impacts of COVID-19 on its civil aerospace business activities:

  • Engine flying hours: Widebody flying hours fell by approximately 25% year-on-year in 1Q2020, and approximately 50% in Mar-2020, with an expected further deterioration in Apr-2020 and beyond as airlines have grounded an increasing proportion of their fleets over the last few weeks;
  • Production: Output of new widebody engines remained broadly stable, as airframe customers maintained production levels. Rolls-Royce is in "close communication" with customers and suppliers as it prepares for an anticipated reduction in engine delivery and MRO volumes;
  • Aircraft on the ground (AOG): Actions to reduce AOG related to the technical issues on Trent 1000 engines have continued to deliver positive results, with a number of aircraft in the "mid-20s" on the ground at the end of Mar-2020. This was down from mid-30s at the end of Feb-2020. Sufficient overhauled engines have now been delivered to reduce AOG below 20 when all fitted to aircraft. Rolls-Royce expects to reduce this to single digits by the end of 2Q2020 and its MRO facilities are still operating, despite COVID-19 disruptions;
  • Trent 1000: Engine fix design work remains on schedule to resolve the last remaining technical issue, a new high pressure turbine blade for the Trent 1000 TEN engine, with ground testing of the new blade progressing through 2Q2020. Rolls-Royce continues to expect the new design to be ready for incorporation into the fleet by the end of 1H2021. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More