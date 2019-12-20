Rolls-Royce unveils all electric ACCEL project aircraft

Rolls-Royce unveiled (19-Dec-2019) its record attempt all electric aircraft, a part the Accelerating the Electrification of Flight (ACCEL) initiative intended to develop zero emissions aircraft technology. Work will now begin on integrating the electrical propulsion system, with record attempts to occur in late spring 2020. The project involves a host of partners including electric motor and controller manufacturer YASA and the aviation start up Electroflight. Half of the project's funding is provided by the Aerospace Technology Institute, in partnership with the UK Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and Innovate UK. [more - original PR]