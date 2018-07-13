Become a CAPA Member
13-Jul-2018 9:42 AM

Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 expected to receive final certification 'very shortly'

Rolls-Royce reported (12-Jul-2018) it is making final preparations for the Trent 7000 engine to enter service, with formal certification to power the A330neo "expected very shortly". The 68,000-72,000lb rated thrust Trent 7000 will deliver a step change in performance and economics compared to the Trent 700, including a reduction in specific fuel consumption by 10% and a significantly lower noise profile. [more - original PR]

