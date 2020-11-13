Rolls-Royce to test 100% SAF blend in next generation engine demonstrator

Rolls-Royce reported (12-Nov-2020) it will conduct ground tests with 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in its next generation engine demonstrator. Ground tests will involve a Trent family engine which also incorporates ALECSys (Advanced Low Emissions Combustion System) lean-burn technology. The SAF being used in the tests was produced by World Energy, sourced by Shell Aviation and delivered by SkyNRG. This unblended fuel has the potential to significantly reduce net CO2 lifecycle emissions by more than 75%, compared to conventional jet fuel, with the possibility of further reductions in years to come. These tests aim to demonstrate that our current engines can operate with 100% SAF as a full "drop-in" option, laying the groundwork for moving such fuels towards certification. At present, SAF is certified for blends of up to 50% with conventional jet fuel and can be used on all current Rolls-Royce engines. [more - original PR]