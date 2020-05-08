Rolls-Royce sees smaller commercial aerospace market post COVID-19

Rolls-Royce CEO Warren East said (07-May-2020) the company must take "difficult but necessary decisions" to ensure the Group emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic "with the appropriate cost base for what will be a smaller commercial aerospace market which may take several years to recover". As a result, the company is "actively pursuing changes to our business, particularly in Civil Aerospace, to better align to medium term market conditions". Mr East said the manufacturer is committed to working with trade union and employee representatives, as well as our customers and suppliers, as it adjusts to the "new outlook and establish a more appropriate cost base in order to secure our future for all stakeholders". [more - original PR]