28-Aug-2020 1:47 PM
Rolls-Royce reports underlying loss of GBP5.4bn in 1H2020
Rolls-Royce reported (27-Aug-2020) the following 1H2020 financial results:
- Revenue: GBP5824 million, -26% year-on-year;
- Underlying revenue: GBP5561 million, -24%;
- Underlying gross profit (loss): (GBP967 million), compared to a underlying gross profit of GBP1030 million in the previous corresponding period;
- Underlying operating profit (loss): (GBP1669 million), compared to a underlying operating profit of GBP203 million in the p-c-p;
- Underlying profit (loss) before tax: (GBP3326 million), compared to a underlying profit before tax of GBP93 million in the p-c-p;
- Net profit (loss): (GBP5367 million), compared to an underlying net loss of (GBP28 million) in the p-c-p;
- Underlying free cash flow: GBP2801 million, compared to a net cash flow of (GBP429 million) in the p-c-p.
- Civil Aerospace segment:
- Revenue: GBP2527 million, -37.4%;
- Underlying operating profit (loss): (GBP1826 million), compared to an underlying loss of (GBP16 million) in the previous corresponding period;
- ITP Aero business:
- Revenue: GBP346 million, -24.5%;
- Underlying operating profit: GBP10 million, -69.7%. [more - original PR]