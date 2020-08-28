Become a CAPA Member
28-Aug-2020 1:47 PM

Rolls-Royce reports underlying loss of GBP5.4bn in 1H2020

Rolls-Royce reported (27-Aug-2020) the following 1H2020 financial results:

  • Revenue: GBP5824 million, -26% year-on-year;
  • Underlying revenue: GBP5561 million, -24%;
  • Underlying gross profit (loss): (GBP967 million), compared to a underlying gross profit of GBP1030 million in the previous corresponding period;
  • Underlying operating profit (loss): (GBP1669 million), compared to a underlying operating profit of GBP203 million in the p-c-p;
  • Underlying profit (loss) before tax: (GBP3326 million), compared to a underlying profit before tax of GBP93 million in the p-c-p;
  • Net profit (loss): (GBP5367 million), compared to an underlying net loss of (GBP28 million) in the p-c-p;
  • Underlying free cash flow: GBP2801 million, compared to a net cash flow of (GBP429 million) in the p-c-p.
  • Civil Aerospace segment:
    • Revenue: GBP2527 million, -37.4%;
    • Underlying operating profit (loss): (GBP1826 million), compared to an underlying loss of (GBP16 million) in the previous corresponding period;
  • ITP Aero business:
    • Revenue: GBP346 million, -24.5%;
    • Underlying operating profit: GBP10 million, -69.7%. [more - original PR]

