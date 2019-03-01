1-Mar-2019 9:33 AM
Rolls-Royce reports it lost GBP1.4m per large engine delivered in 2018
Rolls-Royce reported (28-Feb-2019) the following 2018 highlights for its Civil Aerospace business:
- Underlying Civil Aerospace revenue of GBP7378 million, up 12% year-on-year;
- 469 large engines invoiced, with an additional 11 shipped to OEMs;
- Rolls-Royce made "further good progress" in reducing large engine original equipment losses, down by 13% to GBP1.4 million per engine;
- Growth in large engine installed fleet of 8%, now at 4757 installed engines driving engine flying hour growth of 14%;
- New product milestones with Pearl 15 launched for business aviation, Trent XWB-97 entered service on Airbus A350-1000 and Trent 7000 entered service on A330neo;
- Trent 1000 engine issues incurred cash costs of GBP431 million in 2018 (2017: GBP119 million) in line with 1H2018 guidance. 2019 cash impact on Civil Aerospace business expected to be around GBP450 million for Trent 1000, before declining by at least GBP100 million in 2020, and reducing materially thereafter;
- Trent 900 programme incurred an exceptional item of GBP186 million following Airbus' decision to close the A380 production line. [more - original PR]