Rolls-Royce announced (22-Feb-2024) engine flying hours (EFH) for its civil aerospace segment rose 36% year-on-year to reach 88% of 2019 levels in 2023. Approximately 700 large engines were ordered in 2023, which was the highest annual figure since 2007. Major orders were received from clients including Air India, Emirates Airline and EVA Air. [more - original PR]