Rolls-Royce pulls UltraFan from contention for Boeing NMA, citing timetable and technical maturity

Rolls-Royce withdrew (28-Feb-2019) from the competition to power Boeing's proposed 'New Midsize Airplane' (NMA) platform. The engine manufacturer believes the platform complements Boeing's existing product range, but is unable to commit to the proposed timetable to ensure a sufficiently mature product which supports Boeing's ambition for the aircraft and satisfies Rolls-Royce's own internal requirements for technical maturity at entry into service. Rolls-Royce president civil aerospace Chris Cholerton said the company did not want to promise to support Boeing's new platform "if we do not have every confidence that we can deliver to their schedule". Mr Cholerton said the UltraFan design is the "foundation of our future large civil aero engine programmes and we must ensure that it has as smooth an entry into service as possible" and that the design must undergo a "rigorous testing regime" which Rolls-Royce does not believe can be achieved within the NMA time frame. [more - original PR]