4-Apr-2019 9:38 AM

Rolls-Royce provides update on Trent 1000 TEN high-pressure turbine blade life issue

Rolls-Royce announced (02-Apr-2019) it is introducing some inspections and enhanced parts to manage life limits on high-pressure turbine blades in Trent 1000 TEN engines. The engine manufacturer reported it is working with operators to sample a small population of the Trent 1000 TEN fleet that have experienced a higher frequency of flights at the upper end of their operating range. Rolls-Royce confirmed this work has "shown that a small number of these engines need to have their blades replaced earlier than scheduled". The company stated that since the entry into service of the Trent 1000 TEN, Rolls-Royce has communicated to operators that the high-pressure turbine blades in these engines would have a limited life cycle. In anticipation of limited turbine blade life, Rolls-Royce has already developed and is testing an enhanced version of this blade and is working with any impacted customers to deliver an accelerated programme to implement the enhanced blade. [more - original PR]

