Rolls-Royce, via a release on its investor relations website, announced (28-Oct-2020) its shareholders approved an allotment of shares in the company pursuant to an issue by way of rights of up to 6.44 billion new ordinary shares at a price of GBP0.32 pence. At the time of the vote, the company had 1.93 billion ordinary shares in issue. 99.5% of voting shareholders approved the measure.