Rolls-Royce introduces first 'Intelligent Insights' tool

Rolls-Royce introduced (10-Apr-2018) 'Intelligent Insights', a part of its 'IntelligentEngine' vision which is "based on a belief that the worlds of product and service have become so closely connected that they are now inseparable". Intelligent Insights will develop into a suite of tools which will bring new pace and agility to decision making and improving the quality of data for customers. The first Intelligent Insights tool, Technical Insight, automates the application of 'Natural Language' techniques to process engine maintenance log data, unlocking the potential for a step change in delay and cancellation performance. Technical Insight benefits both airline technical services teams and Rolls-Royce service delivery specialists. [more - original PR]