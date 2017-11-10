Loading
10-Nov-2017 8:15 AM

Rolls-Royce confirms trading outlook unchanged, company making investments for long-term success

Rolls-Royce providing (09-Nov-2017) an update on its trading outlook and setting out the timetable for the transition of financial reporting and guidance under the new revenue recognition standard, IFRS 15.

  • FY2017 trading update: 
    • Rolls-Royce CEO Warren East reconfirmed his outlook comments from the company 1HFY2017 results, reporting "steady progress" over H2FY2017. In the Civil Aerospace segment, Mr East stated Rolls-Royce continues to "achieve our key targets for customer deliveries while managing in-service issues";
  • Long term outlook:
    • Mr East reported the company is operationally making "good progress" with production ramp ups, bringing new large civil engines to market and further enhancing aftermarket capabilities across all businesses;
    • Installed Trent XWB-84 fleet has now achieved over 950,000 flight hours with strong in-service performance;
    • Rolls-Royce is "making progress reducing unit cash costs" on original equipment sales of large civil engines;
    • Transformation programme is "proceeding well, providing some of the cost savings that underpin our business performance while pursuing opportunities to further simplify our business structure and processes" said Mr East;
    • Mr East said he is "comfortable with our strategic direction and how we are investing in the long-term", with growth in electrification and digitalisation to offer "substantial and wide-ranging opportunities" and rolls-Royce is "now investing accordingly". Mr East noted that by increasing  expertise and scale in activities where electrification is relevant today, such as in Power Systems, Rolls-Royce will be "better placed to benefit where electrification is still some years away", such as for propulsion systems for the Civil Aerospace business;
  • Transition to IFRS 15: Rolls-Royce will adopt IFRS 15 from 01-Jan-2018 and we will transition financial reporting to the new basis. This will involve making transition adjustments to its  opening balance sheet and providing appropriate forward-looking comments reflecting the new accounting methodology. [more - original PR]

