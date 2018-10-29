Become a CAPA Member
Rolls-Royce cuts 2018 engine delivery outlook by 9% due to issues with Trent 7000 ramp up

Rolls-Royce confirmed (26-Oct-2018) it expects to deliver fewer Trent 7000 engines in 4Q2018 than originally planned, reflecting "early stage production ramp up challenges". Rolls-Royce stated the production ramp up issues are "regrettable", but such issues in the early stages of a new engine programme "are not uncommon in our industry". As a result, the company is revising its 2018 large engine delivery projection from 550 to 500 engines. Rolls-Royce stated that as it moves into 2019 "we are confident that Trent 7000 production and delivery volumes will increase significantly to meet our customer commitments". [more - original PR]

