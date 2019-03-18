Rolls-Royce announces successful test of powerplant for hybrid aero propulsion

Rolls-Royce announced (16-Mar-2019) it has "taken a significant step towards realising its ambition to provide hybrid-electric propulsion systems for the next generation of aviation", completing ground tests of a hybrid system using its M250 gas turbine. The tests are part of a hybrid aerospace turbine engine development and integration programme and pave the way for experimental flights on aircraft in 2021. The M250 hybrid engine is planned to be used as a propulsion plant with power ranging from 500kW to 1MW. The system will be used across a range of transport platforms to enable distributed electric propulsion, including hybrid electric vertical take off and landing vehicles, general aviation aircraft and hybrid helicopters. The M250 hybrid power pack complements the AE 2100 2.5MW system being developed for larger aircraft, including regional aviation, and is being tested with Airbus on the E-Fan X demonstrator platform. [more - original PR]