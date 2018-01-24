Loading
Rolls-Royce announces AerCap, DAE and Avolon as launch customers for LessorCare

Rolls-Royce announced (23-Jan-2018) Avolon, AerCap and Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) as launch customers for LessorCare, the company's new service tailored specifically to the needs of lessors. LessorCare services include:

  • Customer support: Offering Rolls-Royce's network of technical support, publications, and training to optimise responsiveness and keep aircraft earning revenue;
  • Transitions services: Offering a range of maintenance and availability services, to ensure aircraft move faster and more efficiently between leases. Services include engine maintenance and remarketing support;
  • Asset management: Range of solutions to maximise engine values through their life-cycle. These solutions will include LifeKey, an enhanced form of the Operating Lessor Engine Restoration Agreement, that provides portability and liquidity for maintenance value.

Beyond these initial services, Rolls-Royce will continue to work with AerCap and other customers to develop LessorCare further, working towards even closer integration of aftermarket services and aircraft lease agreements. [more - original PR - Avolon] [more - original PR - AerCap] [more - original PR - DAE]

