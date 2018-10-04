Rolls-Royce and South African Airways Technical opens first lease engine storage facility in Africa

Rolls-Royce and South African Airways Technical opened (03-Oct-2018) Rolls-Royce's first lease engine storage facility in Africa. The facility, based in the SAAT site at Johannesburg Oliver R Tambo International Airport, will be is capable of storing a full range of Rolls-Royce engine types, as well as every type of Trent engine. The facility is authorised to store engines including: AE3007, Tay, BR710, BR715, RB211-524, RB211-535, Trent 500, Trent 700, Trent 800, Trent 900, Trent 1000, Trent XWB and Trent 7000. Rolls-Royce is providing technical training to SAAT staff to enable them to conduct work on engines in storage. [more - original PR]