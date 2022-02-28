Rolls-Royce achieves GBP1.3bn cost saving target 12 months ahead of schedule

Rolls-Royce outgoing CEO Warren East reported (24-Feb-2022) the company achieved the benefits of its restructuring programme a year ahead of schedule, which positions its Civil Aerospace business to capitalise on increasing international travel. Rolls-Royce has largely completed its Civil Aerospace restructuring, resulting in "higher productivity and sustainably lower costs, better suited to the current environment and positioned well for future growth". The company achieved GBP1.3 billion in run-rate savings, removing more than 9000 roles from continuing operations. The size of the Civil Aerospace business was reduced by around one third. [more - original PR]