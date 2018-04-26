Rockwell Collins to launch Aspire widebody economy seat on United's 777-200

Rockwell Collins announced (25-Apr-2018) its new Aspire widebody economy seat will launch on United Airlines' Boeing 777-200 aircraft, the first in a 55 shipset retrofit programme that begins delivery from spring 2018. The seat features "more passenger living space and enhanced comfort". The new seat will also be installed on United 787 aircraft as well as A350 XWB and other 787 aircraft with other undisclosed customers. [more - original PR]