Rockwell Collins shareholders approve acquisition by UTC

Rockwell Collins announced (11-Jan-2018) its shareholders approved the proposed acquisition of Rockwell Collins by United Technologies Corp (UTC). More than 96% of all votes cast, representing more than 72% of all shares of common stock outstanding on the record date for the special meeting, were in favour of the transaction. Upon satisfaction of required regulatory and other customary closing conditions, Rockwell Collins will be combined with UTC Aerospace Systems to create a new United Technologies business called Collins Aerospace Systems. The proposed transaction is expected to close by 3Q2018. Rockwell Collins chairman, president and CEO Kelly Ortberg stated: "Shareowners have made clear their support for this acquisition, bringing it one step closer to reality. As Collins Aerospace, we'll be a stronger company, with attractive aerospace product and service portfolios, and ultimately, better positioned for long-term success". [more - original PR]