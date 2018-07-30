30-Jul-2018 11:02 AM
Rockwell Collins reports 'solid' performance in Q3FY2018
Rockwell Collins reported (27-Jul-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Revenue: USD2208 million, +5% year-on-year;
- Commercial systems: USD669 million, +2%;
- Original equipment: USD393 million, +5%;
- After market: USD273 million, -2%;
- Widebody inflight entertainment: USD3 million, -40%;
- Interiors systems: USD659 million, +2%;
- Interior products and services: USD366 million, +4%;
- Aircraft seating: USD293 million, -1%;
- Operating profit: USD421 million, +9%;
- Commercial systems: USD148 million, +3%;
- Interiors systems: USD106 million, +47%;
- Net profit: USD275 million, +54%;
- Total assets: USD18,359 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD621 million;
- Total liabilities: USD11,561 million. [more - original PR]