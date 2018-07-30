Become a CAPA Member
30-Jul-2018 11:02 AM

Rockwell Collins reports 'solid' performance in Q3FY2018

Rockwell Collins reported (27-Jul-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2018:

  • Revenue: USD2208 million, +5% year-on-year;
    • Commercial systems: USD669 million, +2%;
      • Original equipment: USD393 million, +5%;
      • After market: USD273 million, -2%;
      • Widebody inflight entertainment: USD3 million, -40%;
    • Interiors systems: USD659 million, +2%;
      • Interior products and services: USD366 million, +4%;
      • Aircraft seating: USD293 million, -1%;
  • Operating profit: USD421 million, +9%;
    • Commercial systems: USD148 million, +3%;
    • Interiors systems: USD106 million, +47%;
  • Net profit: USD275 million, +54%;
  • Total assets: USD18,359 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: USD621 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD11,561 million. [more - original PR]

