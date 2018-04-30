Loading
30-Apr-2018 10:38 AM

Rockwell Collins reports double digit growth in operating profit in Q2FY2018

Rockwell Collins reported (27-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 31-Mar-2018
    • Revenue: USD2180 million, +62.4% year-on-year;
      • Commercial systems: USD644 million, +8.4%;
        • Original equipment: USD355 million, +5.3%;
        • Aftermarket: USD285 million, +12.6%;
        • Widebody inflight entertainment: USD4 million, stable;
      • Interior systems*: USD701 million;
    • Operating profit: USD428 million, +51.8%;
      • Commercial systems: USD151 million, +14.4%;
      • Interior systems: USD105 million;
    • Net profit: USD237 million, +41.1%;
  • Six months ended 31-Mar-2018:
    • Revenue: USD4191 million, +65.3% year-on-year;
      • Commercial systems: USD1252 million, +9.5%;
        • Original equipment: USD694 million, +6.0%;
        • Aftermarket: USD550 million, +15.1%;
        • Widebody inflight entertainment: USD8 million, -20%;
      • Interior systems*: USD1357 million;
    • Operating profit: USD799 million, +49.9%;
      • Commercial systems: USD290 million, +12.8%;
      • Interior systems: USD199 million;
    • Net profit: USD517 million, +65.2%;
    • Total assets: USD18,300 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: USD668 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD11,660 million. [more - original PR]

*Interior systems was created following the acquisition of B/E Aerospace on 13-Apr-2017

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More