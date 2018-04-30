30-Apr-2018 10:38 AM
Rockwell Collins reports double digit growth in operating profit in Q2FY2018
Rockwell Collins reported (27-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 31-Mar-2018
- Revenue: USD2180 million, +62.4% year-on-year;
- Commercial systems: USD644 million, +8.4%;
- Original equipment: USD355 million, +5.3%;
- Aftermarket: USD285 million, +12.6%;
- Widebody inflight entertainment: USD4 million, stable;
- Interior systems*: USD701 million;
- Operating profit: USD428 million, +51.8%;
- Commercial systems: USD151 million, +14.4%;
- Interior systems: USD105 million;
- Net profit: USD237 million, +41.1%;
- Six months ended 31-Mar-2018:
- Revenue: USD4191 million, +65.3% year-on-year;
- Commercial systems: USD1252 million, +9.5%;
- Original equipment: USD694 million, +6.0%;
- Aftermarket: USD550 million, +15.1%;
- Widebody inflight entertainment: USD8 million, -20%;
- Interior systems*: USD1357 million;
- Operating profit: USD799 million, +49.9%;
- Commercial systems: USD290 million, +12.8%;
- Interior systems: USD199 million;
- Net profit: USD517 million, +65.2%;
- Total assets: USD18,300 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD668 million;
- Total liabilities: USD11,660 million. [more - original PR]
*Interior systems was created following the acquisition of B/E Aerospace on 13-Apr-2017