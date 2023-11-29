Riyadh Air focusing on 'extraordinary attention to detail': COO

Riyadh Air COO Peter Bellew, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (28-Nov-2023) the carrier's big focus is on an "extraordinary attention to detail for customer service". Mr Bellew added: "We are a brand new airline, we don't have old legacy systems so are focused on digital and technology". He noted: "There's a ton of things we can do around sustainability that other airlines don't have the ability to do".