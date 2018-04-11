RiverOak submits development consent order application to reopen Manston Airport as freight hub

RiverOak Strategic Partners submitted (09-Apr-2018) a development consent order application to the Planning Inspectorate detailing plans to reopen Manston Airport as an air freight hub with complementary passenger and general aviation services. There will now follow a period of up to 28 days for the Planning Inspectorate to determine whether the application meets the standards required to be accepted for examination. As previously reported by CAPA, the Manston site is earmarked for mixed use commercial and residential redevelopment by its current owners. [more - original PR]