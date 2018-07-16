RIOgaleao financial health 'is controlled', company pays USD259 concession fee

RIOgaleão reported (15-Jul-2018) it paid over BRL1 billion (USD259 million) as the second instalment of its rescheduled concession fee for Rio de Janeiro Galeão International Airport. RIOgaleão stated: "The financial health of Rio de Janeiro Galeão International Airport is controlled" with the change shareholding composition at the airport. Changi Airport Group holds 51% of shares while Infraero holds 49%. [more - original PR - Portuguese]