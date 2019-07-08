Rio-Sao Paulo route completes 60 years under heavy scrutiny for lack of competition and price hikes
Infraero reported (05-Jul-2019) that Brazil's Ponte Aereas (air bridge), the Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont-Sao Paulo Congonhas route, records more than 26,500 passengers daily, on average. The route marked 60 years of operations on 05-Jul-2019. According to OAG, LATAM Airlines Brazil and Gol Linhas Aéreas are the only operators on the route. As previously reported by CAPA, Azul Linhas Aereas is seeking Avianca Brazil's slots at Sao Paulo Congonhas Airport to launch its own air bridge service. LATAM Airlines Brazil and Gol Linhas Aéreas have noted that Azul has slots at Sao Paulo Congonhas but prefers to use these slots to connect the airport with its network. Azul noted that it holds 13 slots at Sao Paulo Congonhas, Avianca Brazil had 21 while Gol and LATAM have 135 each. Airfares on the air bridge increased by 64% with the demise of Avianca Brazil. [more - original PR - Portuguese]