6-Feb-2019 11:44 AM

Rio de Janeiro Galeão Airport pax slips 7.6% in 2018 on domestic decline

Rio de Janeiro Galeão International Airport, via its official website, reported (05-Feb-2019) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2018:
    • Passengers: 1.3 million, -12.6% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 912,031, -18.4%;
      • International: 416,862, +3.2%;
    • Aircraft movements: 9326, -13.1%;
      • Domestic: 6766, -19.1%;
      • International: 2560, +7.7%;
  • 2018:
    • Passengers: 15.0 million, -7.6%;
      • Domestic: 10.5 million, -12.2%;
      • International: 4.5 million, +5.1%;
    • Aircraft movements: 110,164, -8.3%;
      • Domestic: 82,321, -12.7%;
      • International: 27,843, +7.6%.

