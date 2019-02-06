6-Feb-2019 11:44 AM
Rio de Janeiro Galeão Airport pax slips 7.6% in 2018 on domestic decline
Rio de Janeiro Galeão International Airport, via its official website, reported (05-Feb-2019) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2018:
- Passengers: 1.3 million, -12.6% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 912,031, -18.4%;
- International: 416,862, +3.2%;
- Aircraft movements: 9326, -13.1%;
- Domestic: 6766, -19.1%;
- International: 2560, +7.7%;
- 2018:
- Passengers: 15.0 million, -7.6%;
- Domestic: 10.5 million, -12.2%;
- International: 4.5 million, +5.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 110,164, -8.3%;
- Domestic: 82,321, -12.7%;
- International: 27,843, +7.6%.
