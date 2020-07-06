Become a CAPA Member
6-Jul-2020 12:15 PM

Rio de Janeiro Galeao Airport expects to triple passenger numbers in Jul-2020

Rio de Janeiro Galeão International Airport, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (05-Jul-2020) Gol is expanding operations at the airport by 167% month-on-month in Jul-2020. The airport processed around 57,000 passengers in Jun-2020 and forecasts processing around 185,000 in Jul-2020. Retail stores are expected to resume operations in Jul-2020, "ensuring a great part of the 170,000 jobs" the airport supports directly and indirectly. The airport will be connected to 18 domestic destinations, Paris, Lisbon and Amsterdam (Globo, 05-Jul-2020).

