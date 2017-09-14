Riga Airport appoints CCO

Riga International Airport announced (13-Sep-2017) its shareholders and Latvia's Ministry of Transport approved the nomination of Artūru Saveļjevu as CCO. Mr Saveļjevu commenced working at the airport as a passenger service agent in 2003 and most recently served in the airport's commercial department responsible for non-aeronautical revenue. Riga Airport supervisory board chairman Juris Kanels said Mr Saveļjevu "knows the specifics of the airport's business from the very foundations", adding: "Under his leadership, the non-aviation revenue of the Riga airport has grown steadily". [more - original PR - Latvian]