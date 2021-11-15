Reykjavik Keflavik International Airport aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2030

Isavia announced (11-Nov-2021) it expects Reykjavik Keflavik International Airport to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030. The airport is focusing on vehicle fleet renewal, as 80% of its carbon footprint comes from vehicle fossil fuel use. Isavia director of corporate strategy and sustainability Hrönn Ingólfsdóttir said the company is also exploring the feasibility of using hydrogen in reserve power plants. [more - original PR]