Regional Express (Rex) announced (24-Mar-2021) plans to launch seven times daily Sydney-Canberra service from 19-Apr-2021, with plans to increase frequency to 10 times daily if "patronage is good". Rex will have a lounge at Canberra Airport, complementing the airline's existing lounge in Sydney, which will give way to a new, larger lounge opposite Gate 49 in the coming months. [more - original PR]