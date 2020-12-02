Rex to launch nine times daily Sydney-Melbourne route from Mar-2021

Regional Express (Rex) announced (02-Dec-2020) plans to launch nine times daily Sydney-Melbourne service, effective 01-Mar-2021. The carrier will deploy its first three leased Boeing 737NG aircraft on the route. Tickets sales have commenced. Rex deputy chairman John Sharp said the carrier's debut on the route will mean: "For the first time [travellers] don't have to choose between low fares with minimal service and premium pricing for more reliable flights". He added that the carrier "will offer all the usual perks of a full service carrier" including eight business class seats, airfares which include a checked baggage allowance, food, pre-assigned seating and online check-in. Business class passengers will also have free access to lounges and on-board WiFi. This will also be available to economy passengers for a small fee. [more - original PR]