Rex to cut network by 45% from 06-Apr-2020, adding three more route suspensions

Regional Express (Rex) finalised (19-Mar-2020) the first stage of network reductions, to be introduced from 06-Apr-2020. Rex will reduce capacity by 45%, which includes suspending three routes: Adelaide-Port Augusta, Sydney-Armidale and Sydney-Newcastle. Rex will continue with plans to exit the Ballina-Sydney route from 29-Mar-2020 and the Kangaroo Island-Adelaide route from 01-Jul-2020. Rex GM of network strategy and sales Warrick Lodge said: "The operating environment is extremely fluid and we will be will be monitoring the situation closely. If the situation worsens we may be forced to further reduce capacity in the interests of maintaining essential regional air services". [more - original PR]