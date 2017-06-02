Rex revises profit guidance upward

Regional Express (Rex) announced (01-Jun-2017) a revision of financial results of the first 10 months of FY2017 at its Board meeting on 01-Jun-2017. In the earlier guidance, the Board expressed confidence that the full year results would achieve similar improvements as occurred in H1FY2017 (88% improvement in operational Profit After Tax). Since then, the Group has experienced a steady improvement in trading conditions and the Board is now confident that the full year operational Profit After Tax will improve in excess of 250% year on year. [more - original PR]