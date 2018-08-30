30-Aug-2018 11:27 AM
Rex reports 'strong' performance in FY2018, profit before tax increase 41%
Regional Express (Rex) reported (29-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Total revenue: AUD295.5 million (USD229.1 million), +5.2% year-on-year;
- Passenger: AUD260.3 million (USD201.8 million), +4.4%;
- Charter: AUD25.7 million (USD19.9 million), +12.0%;
- Total costs: AUD271.9 million (USD210.8 million), +2.9%;
- Labour: AUD107.7 million (USD83.5 million), +2.1%;
- Flight and port operation costs: AUD55.3 million (USD42.9 million), +1.6%;
- Fuel: AUD32.7 million (USD25.3 million), +5.7%;
- Profit before tax: AUD25.1 million (USD19.4 million), +40.8%;
- Net profit: AUD16.9 million (USD13.1 million), +34.0%;
- Passengers: 1.2 million, +3.0%;
- Load factor: 61.3%, +4.0ppts;
- Average fare: AUD216.4 (USD167.7), +1.2%;
- Revenue per ASK: AUD 33.8 cents (USD 26.2 cents), +8.0%;
- Cost per ASK: AUD 31.8 cents (USD 24.7 cents), +7.1%;
- Total assets: AUD275.2 million (USD213.3 million);
- Cash and bank balances: AUD26.0 million (USD20.1 million);
- Total liabilities: AUD75.7 million (USD58.7 million). [more - original PR]
*Based on the average conversion rate at AUD1 = USD0.775168