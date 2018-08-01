Become a CAPA Member
Rex forecasts strong profit for current financial year

Regional Express (Rex) deputy chairman and independent director John Sharp, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (01-Aug-2018) Rex had a "very substantial" rise in profit of 60% in 2017 and the carrier forecasts a "similarly strong profit for this financial year". Mr Sharp noted that the carrier is still not near record levels of profit, with annual passenger numbers forecast at 1.2 million, down on the carrier's record of 1.4 million.

