Rex expects to breakeven in FY2021

Regional Express (Rex) stated (10-May-2021) its "cash position has improved exponentially", and without including the cash injection of AUD50 million (USD39.2 million) from the convertible note issued to PAG, Rex's unencumbered cash reserves increased by 1000% compared to Mar-2020 due to strong advanced bookings on its five new domestic and two new regional routes. Rex expects this to improve further as more routes are introduced. Rex believes it will complete FY2021 in a breakeven situation. [more - original PR]