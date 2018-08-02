Become a CAPA Member
2-Aug-2018 9:25 AM

Rex deputy chairman: 'We are not a monopoly because our competition is... the motor car'

Regional Express (Rex) deputy chairman & independent director The Hon John Sharp, speaking on CAPA TV, stated (01-Aug-2018) "We are not a monopoly [operator] because our competition is not Qantas or [Virgin Australia], it is the motor car. You push up the price of an airline ticket by three or four dollars, people will jump in a car rather than fly... small movements in price have an impact on consumers ability to afford your service and that's what a lot of these airport owners don't understand."

